Fire crews tackle house blaze in Whiteley

Watch: Aftermath of roof fire at house in Whiteley

Firefighters in Hampshire have been tackling a blaze at a house in Whiteley after the roof caught fire.

Crews were called to a detached property fire near Yew Tree Drive in Whiteley in the early hours of Friday morning.

The aftermath of the fire shows that the roof of the house and the first floor have been destroyed.

They managed to put out the fire just after 6am, where fortunately no one had been hurt.

Fire Officer Paul Riddell said on Twitter: "Devastating loss of property for owner/occupiers, our thoughts are with them."

"Excellent initial actions by crews & support from all other @Hants_fire resources. HFRS on scene this morning supporting community safety & fire investigation. Thanks also to @SCAS_HART."

A re-inspection is due to take place later today to determine the cause of the fire.