First mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Buckinghamshire

The vaccination rollout is being stepped up in Buckinghamshire as the county's first mass hub opened this week to combat Covid-19.

The site at Bucks New University's Aylesbury campus is being run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and has the capacity to administer the jab to thousands of vulnerable people every week.

It joins the nine GP vaccination sites and five pharmacy-led centres already up and running in the county - including the Odeon cinema in the town.

Nursing staff at the university, which offers courses in health and social care, helped to train around 40 people to carry out vaccinations so the site could open on time.

Video: People react to receiving their coronavirus vaccination

Patients are being asked not to contact their GP practice to arrange an appointment.Instead, patients will be sent a letter inviting them to arrange their appointment via the national booking system.

People queuing outside vaccination centre in Aylesbury Credit: ITV News Meridian

Martin Tett, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said: “The opening of this large-scale vaccination site is fantastic news for residents, and we are grateful to Buckinghamshire New University, Oxford Health, our partners and so many volunteers for their invaluable support.

"The county’s vaccination capacity has increased enormously in recent weeks, with several options now available for residents. If you are in one of the top priority groups and are awaiting your vaccination, it won’t be long now."

All nine of Buckinghamshire’s GP-led vaccination centres are now up and running, meaning all GP practices are covered by one of these locations: