Footage shows moment masked men storm shop and threaten staff with a knife

Shocking CCTV footage of three men storming a shop in Sittingbourne and assaulting staff has been released.

It happened at around 7pm on Saturday 16 January when the trio entered a shop in St John’s Avenue.

One of the men is seen holding a bladed weapon, threatening a staff member while the other two suspects are reported to have stolen tobacco.

He's seen dragging the assistant around while threatening him with the knife.

The second shop assistant is reported to have been assaulted and the men then stole cash and some bottles of alcohol before leaving.

Kent Police officers are now searching for the three people responsible.

One of the suspects is described as wearing a black coat, white or grey gloves, black tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the legs and black trainers. He was carrying a green holdall and had a black face mask.

The second had a blue coat with a grey hooded top underneath, blue or grey gloves, a black hat, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers. He was wearing a blue surgical face mask.

The third suspect is described as wearing a dark coat, grey jogging bottoms, dark trainers, a dark woollen hat and a blue surgical face mask. He had black and orange gloves.

Three men are captured on CCTV leaving the shop with alcohol.

Investigating officer, PC Harry Groves, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: "While investigators are completing enquiries in the area, including the examination of CCTV footage, we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident or saw somebody acting suspiciously, to contact us."

Anyone with information is being asked to call 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/8283/21 - or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.