How many stars can you count tonight?

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson

Countryside campaigners are currently encouraging us all to look out of our windows and bask in the wonders of the night sky.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England wants us to become 'citizen scientists' and count the stars we can see - although for some that's not always easy.

In fact, it comes as an all parliamentary group discusses the impact of light pollution - and the effect it may have on our mental health and wildlife.

I think there's more and more research now that shows that light pollution can be quite harmful to humans and wildlife and particularly at the moment where I know people are struggling to sleep, there's a lot of anxiety, light pollution really doesn't help that. Kia Trainor, Campaign to Protect Rural England

Astronomers agree that our evening skies are often marred by light pollution - not just from streetlights but heat lamps in football stadiums like the Amex in Brighton, and the greenhouse complex Thanet Earth.

Like all businesses, we must balance our concern and responsibility to help protect the environment with our need to practically run our business as a Premier League football club. We always limit the use of artificial light and take all reasonable and practical measures to reduce its environmental impact. For example, all our energy is green and carbon neutral. Paul Barber, Deputy Chairman, Brighton & Hove Albion

To reduce the impact we don’t turn the lights on until 11pm and we only use the lights from October to March. We use blinds to help reduce light emission and we can use our own generated electricity to power the lights. The growlights at Thanet Earth help keep Britain competitive as a producer of healthy, tasty salad crops; they bring employment and opportunity to our corner of Kent. Statement, Thanet Earth

The thing is that if we take all the carbon out of the atmosphere and don't fix the lights we'll go extinct anyway just because of the rate at which it's driving ecosystem collapse, but on top of that our own immune systems, our mental health, our obesity are all also impacted by artificial light at night. Steve Geliot, Light pollution campaigner

Both the Amex and Thanet Earth point to their importance to the local economies and say they take their responsibilities for the environment very seriously indeed - both trying to limit the use of their lights.

Alongside the Campaign to Protect Rural England's star count, the South Down's Dark Skies Festival now runs to the end of the month.