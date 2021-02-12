Lockdown Lift: New role for Eurovision winner

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

Brotherhood of Man won Eurovision in 1976 with their song Save your Kisses for Me. It was one of the most successful Eurovision songs ever and was a number one hit in 33 countries. The group still tour the UK and Europe but all their gigs have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Now singer Nicky Stevens is working as an entertainer and companion at Amberwood House in Ferndown. She sings and plays music for the residents, as well as organising exercise classes, games and craft activities.

Nicky Stevens entertains residents at Amberwood House

Nicky, who lives in Corfe Mullen works 3 days a week for Colten Care who are proud to have a Eurovision winner on their staff. She says even when Brotherhood of Man begin gigs again, she will continue to come back to visit the residents.