Man fined by council after painting zebra crossing on road

A man who painted a zebra crossing on a busy road in Christchurch so his disabled wife could cross safely has been fined £130.

Laurie Phillips spent several hours painting white stripes onto the road approaching Mudeford Quay in August last year (2020).

He says he took matters into his own hands after his repeated requests to the council for a crossing went unanswered.

The paint remained in place for four days before being removed.

The 78-year-old said drivers respected the new crossing while it was in place.

Laurie said: "It is the fact that the council haven't been listening which is how we got into this in the first place.

"Actions speak louder than words and the council's actions are zero. The words are safety is their most important concern but there's nothing to back it up and until they do back it up, it's meaningless."

The painted markings have since been removed.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council told ITV Meridian that, as it is a criminal offence to mark the public highway, a 'community resolution was agreed with the gentleman paying £130 towards the cost of removing the markings'.

A spokesperson added: "The situation regarding the illegal markings has been addressed and we can confirm that we have received a formal request for a crossing to be placed at this Mudeford Quay location."As with other requests for crossings we receive, we will carefully assess the request to establish whether it is appropriate to create a formal or informal crossing at this location. Safety remains, as ever, our primary concern."