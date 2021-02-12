Meet the teenager hoping to be the next big thing in the world of Strongmen

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate

A teenager from Sussex is set to become the next big thing in the world of Strongmen.

Videos of Jack Wadman in action have made the 17-year-old a worldwide internet sensation.

He's appeared on TV programmes around the world after a video of him online went viral, with almost two million views in a week.

However his efforts have not all been plain sailing for him and his family, who had to hastily build a new gym at their home because the old one just couldn't take the weight.

Jack says: "We had to move premises because funnily enough we kept putting weights through the flooring because of how heavy it was and the flooring wasn't built to have 180 kilos bouncing up and down on the floor.

"So we had to build another gym set-up, which had a full concrete service."

A year and a half later, Jack's progressed from deadlifting 180 kilos to 290 kilos.

Watch: Jack pulls a lorry cab and competes in deadlift competitions

His dad Steve says: "He just works hard. He's out in the gym on Christmas day, he's out in the gym Boxing day, New Year's Day.

"Unfortunately I'm out there with him. He is going to kill his father, but we do our best for our kids!"

Jack's dream is to appear on the World's Strongest Man, like the giants he saw as a young boy.

Jack Wadman is aiming for the top. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Jack added: "We used to watch the World's Strongest Man as a family tradition and I've always loved seeing these massive dudes lifting huge weights and it's always been really inspiring seeing a human being able to do this sort of thing."

Coached by champion Strongwoman Rhianon Lovelace, Jack is aiming for the top.