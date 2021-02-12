Poole-based sailor Pip Hare crosses finish line of the Vendee Globe

After over three months at sea, alone, Poole-based sailor Pip Hare crossed the finish line of the Vendee Globe at 12.57am on 12 February 2021.

She is the first British sailor to finish this edition of the iconic round-the-world race and 19th overall.

She’s now only the 8th woman in history to complete the course.

It took 95 days, 11 hours, 37 mins and 30 seconds of racing till Pip crossed the finish line.

