Two 'Tiny Forests' are being planted at Meadow Lane Nature Reserve and Foxwell Drive in Oxford to help preserve and promote biodiversity in the city.

Oxford City Council is working with Oxford-based environment charity Earthwatch Europe bring the national initiative to the city.

Hundreds of trees being planted in tennis-court size plots. Credit: ITV Meridian

600 trees per forest are being planted densely in tennis-court size plots, maximising benefits per square metre of land.

20 different species of British trees are being planted in the plots. The Tiny Forest project aims to provide an oasis for plants, insects, birds and small mammals, and connect people with nature in their local area and support general wellbeing.