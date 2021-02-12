Wild swimmer smashes frozen pond with scooter to save stuck swan

A wild swimmer has told of how he used a child's scooter to smash a frozen lake in order to rescue a swan.

Trev Williams, from Rose Hill in Oxford, was keen to get out to enjoy some wild swimming, when passersby had got worried that a swan was trapped in a pond, and asked for his help.

The swan's feet had got jammed into the ice in a duck pond at Hinksey Lake, making distressed movements and noises.

Video credit: Ellie Massie

Trev then borrowed a child's scooter to bash the ice so he could get nearer to the bird to free it.

He broke the ice around the swan, before backing off to let it swim back to dry land.

Trev says: "It swam to the shore and some locals gave it some food and then it kind of flapped its wings, shook itself off, and then flew away. That was lovely to see."

When asked about being in cold water he added: "I wouldn't recommend it unless you know what you're doing, but I had a wetsuit on and some shoes, so that protected my feet a little bit. But it was only up to waist-height...it was good fun."

For more information about the risks of being in cold water click here.

Additional information surrounding water and leisure safety during the colder months can be found here.