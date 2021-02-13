Two men have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years after breaking into an elderly couple's home and threatening them with a knife.

Peter Savage and Daniel Hake told one of the victims, a man in his eighties, they would kill his wife if he didn't do as they said - before driving him to a post office and forcing him to withdraw £500 from his bank account.

Hake was jailed 12 years and Savage for 10 years at Canterbury Crown Court.

Hake, Savage and a third man who has yet to be identified, targeted a home in the Sturry Road area of Canterbury in the early hours of 26 February 2020.

They dragged the male occupant out of bed, before threatening his wife, a woman in her nineties, with a knife.

He was punched and cut behind the ear as he tried to protect her.

They initially made off with a bank card and demanded his pin before leaving in his car.

But they soon returned and while Savage remained at the house as a lookout, Hake took the man to a nearby Post Office, telling him his wife would be killed if he didn't withdraw cash for them.

They then made off the cash, as well as jewellery, watches and other valuable items.

An investigation by Kent Police identified the pair through CCTV and DNA evidence.

Savage admitted his part in the robbery - while Hake was found guilty following a a trial in October.

Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson, of Kent Police's Chief Constable's Crime Squad, said: "This incident must have been terrifying for these two elderly victims as the robbers put them through a protracted ordeal in their own home.

"I am pleased the court has recognised the seriousness of the offences and imposed substantial prison terms, which will protect the public from these two committed criminals."

Enquiries into the identify of the third man are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/36253/20.