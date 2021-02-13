Coronavirus surge testing will be deployed to areas around Basingstoke after a case of the South African variant was found in the area.

Hampshire County Council said the positive case had been found in Bramley.

It said the local testing was a "precautionary measure", and that the risk of transmission from a single case is "considered to be very low."

What is "surge testing"?

Surge testing is a programme generally rolled out over a small local area where all residents over 16 are asked to take a Covid-19 test.

It has been deployed recently in response to cases of new variants of coronavirus.

Officials say the measure is not deployed because of any particular high risk of transmission - it is a surveillance technique to work out how new variants are spreading in the population.

Hampshire's Director of Public health said that the testing programme will "begin next week."

Simon Bryant said: "I appreciate that this news may be worrying for the local community, but it’s really important to understand that the risk of transmission from this single case is considered to be very low.

He said this was "helped by the fact that national restrictions are in place with most people staying at home and adhering to the Government guidance of ‘hands-face-space'.

"Furthermore, there is no evidence that [the South African] variant causes more severe illness, or that the regulated vaccines do not protect against it."

The Hampshire County Council said that details of the testing programme will be released next week.

Residents will be able to check their postcode to see if they'll be able to get tested.