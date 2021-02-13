Christmas 2021 could feature a new festive market in Brighton, thanks to a multimillion pound regeneration project in the city.

The £18 million Valley Gardens scheme has brought huge change to road layouts and pavements, but has also increased green space in the city centre.

Brighton & Hove Council are now considering bids from traders who want to operate on the proposed Christmas market.

WATCH: We asked local people what they thought of the proposal

The proposed market would run from November to Christmas Eve outside St Peter's Church.

Redevelopment on Valley Gardens began in September 2018, aiming to drastically change the area between St Peter's Church and Brighton Palace Pier.

Cllr Steve Davis said he'd like people to be "encouraged" by the market plans and the redevelopment project.

"When this is completed this will be a particularly big moment of civic pride.

"It's a regeneration of an area that has been overlooked for a very long time.

"It will be fantastic."