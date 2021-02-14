America's Cup: Final postponed as Auckland enters lockdown

The America's Cup final involving Portsmouth-based Ineos Team UK has been postponed.

It's after the area of Auckland, where races are being held, has been moved into level 3 lockdown.

Racing was due to commence on Wednesday but the organisers Tweeted to say the new Government alert levels mean racing can not happen as planned.

As a result of the Government announcement of a Level 3 lockdown in Auckland, initially for 72 hours, the next scheduled race day on Wednesday has been postponed and the event village will not be open to the public during this time. America’s Cup Event Ltd will be working with the Authorities and relevant agencies over the next few days to work through the ongoing ramifications. America's Cup spokesperson

Sir Ben Ainslie backed the decision

The Portsmouth-based, Ineos team UK, secured their place in the Prada Cup final by crossing in front of the Italians two weeks ago.

However, the team need to win the postponed race in order to enter the America's Cup.

Sir Ben Ainslie and the Ineos Team UK say they hope to win the Prada Cup final.