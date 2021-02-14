The Dogs Trust in Sussex is appealing to help one of their four-legged residents some love in the form of a forever home.

Four-year-old German Shepherd Kelly is currently being looked after by the charity in Shoreham.

She's been at the centre for over a year and a half but wants to fall in love with a forever family this Valentine's Day.

Kelly enjoys using her brain and is hoping to find experienced owners who can continue her training with shared enthusiasm.

Dogs Trust Shoreham Rehoming Centre Manager, Adel Burnett said: "Kelly loves to learn new things - as you can see from the video she 'nose' what she's looking for, and that's a great new home.

"Kelly has been rehomed once but came back to us after nearly 18 months through no fault of her own, after a change in her owner's circumstances.

"On Valentine's Day she will have been in our care for 574 days.

"We hope the next one will be spent with the new loves of her life."

Adam Levy is a regional Manager at Dogs Trust and says the former stray is desperate to find a loving family.

Kelly needs a home where any young people are over the age of 16. She is uncomfortable around other dogs so will need be the only pet in the home and ideally walked in areas which are quieter so she can avoid bumping into them.

Adel added: "It may take several visits to the rehoming centre to spend time with Kelly and get to know her, but we're certain it'll be worth it for the right family."