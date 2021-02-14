Murder investigation launched in Caversham as man, 24, stabbed

A murder investigation has been launched in Caversham after a man was stabbed.

Officers were called to Managua Close in Caversham in the early hours of this morning, at around 12.55am.

A 24-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest and died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nicola Douglas, of Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we will be working quickly and thoroughly in the community to find those responsible.

“There will be a cordon in place and additional officers in the area and we will be starting house-to-house enquiries as part of this investigation.

If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around Managua Close, Nire Road or Ian Mikado Way between 11pm yesterday (13/2) and 1am today (14/2) , please take a look at the footage, and if it captures anything unusual, please share that with us. Something which may seem insignificant to you could be very significant for the investigation, so please let us know about it. Detective Inspector Nicola Douglas, of Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit

“Anyone in the area who saw or heard anything is also asked to contact Thames Valley Police, we need to build a picture of exactly what happened tonight and need the public’s help to do this.

“I can assure the community, we will be doing everything we can to find out exactly what has led to the death of the victim.

“If you have concerns, there will be officers in the area so please feel free to approach them and they should be able to reassure you.

“We would ask that speculation is kept off of social media, instead please report any information to police to help this investigation."

If you do have any information at all with regards to this incident, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or make a report online using the reference 43210062322.