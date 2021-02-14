Naval cadets celebrate 120th anniversary despite pandemic

Naval cadets are marking a major milestone for the Volunteer Cadet Corps (VCC), despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first unit of what would become the VCC stood up at Eastney Barracks on Valentine's Day 1901.

The group said that despite being unable to celebrate, the 120th anniversary was a time to "give thanks to the cadets and volunteers who have contributed."

WATCH: Harvey, a VCC cadet, explains why he decided to join

The story of the VCC began with the formation of the Royal Marine Artillery Cadet Corps, a small group stood up at the Eastney barracks to 'gainfully occupy' the children of serving personnel who lived on base.

This was followed by a Royal Naval Cadet unit established at HMS Victory (now HMS Nelson) barracks in 1904.

These were followed by further units across naval stations, all sponsored by the Royal Navy itself - with the title Volunteer Cadet Corps emerging in around 1913.

The VCC still operates with this model today, always based at Royal Navy and Royal Marines establishments - but any young person can join, whether or not they have a military link.

WATCH: Adult volunteer Sgt (VCC) Stuart Hinchliffe explains how cadets develop when they join

Like many cadet forces, the VCC relies on its adult volunteers to run activities for the cadets.

Some of these volunteers have a military background, some are former cadets, while some have no experience at all - but want to help young people.

Among those volunteers is Chris Spartt, recently appointed as the commanding officer of the corps.

Lt Col (VCC) Spratt said: "My time in the VCC also started at Royal Marines Eastney, some 38 years ago, and my passion for what wedo to help young people develop and prepare for life has never diminished.

"At a critical time in our history, as we deal with the effects of Covid whilst also looking to expand our organisation, I’m looking forward to the challenge of steering the VCC into its 120th year.

"We may not be able to celebrate properly just yet, but we will still mark our 120th anniversary and give thanks to the cadets and volunteers who have contributed to our amazing history."