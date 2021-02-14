Police are investigating a fire at a flat in Eastbourne in which a man died.

Emergency services were called to the flat in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, at around 2am after a fire was reported by neighbours.

The fire was confined to the flat and the occupants of neighbouring flats were safely evacuated.

The body of a man, who has not yet been identified, was found in the flat and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in or round Cloister Court in Seaside Road last night or up till 2am today to contact the police.