Tributes to Sussex Police officer who died from Covid-19

Tributes have been paid to a police officer from Sussex who died after contracting Covid-19.

Sergeant Sean Preston worked with the force in Worthing.

He was admitted to hospital early in the New Year after contracting the virus. He died in hospital yesterday.

The Sussex Police Federation says "he is a huge loss to the police family".

He had been a police officer since 1996 and was 50 years old. He leaves behind his partner, children and grandchildren.

Donna Lonsdale, Deputy Chair of Sussex Police Federation, said: "We are all devastated by the news of Sean's passing. I had the pleasure of working with Sean in Brighton and know he will be missed by all of his colleagues.

"Sean, who was a Custody Sergeant at Worthing, had been working from home for several months and was admitted to hospital early in the New Year for treatment after contracting the Covid-19 virus. Sadly he lost his fight yesterday (12 February).

"Sean really was a lovely guy - and when both Sussex Police Federation Chairman Daren Egan and I think of him, we do nothing but laugh. I can honestly say working with him was a pleasure and he is a huge loss to the police family."