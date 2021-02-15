One of Britain's oldest paperboys was ready to give up his rounds but has postponed his retirement after being sent an electric bike.

George Bailey, who distributes newspapers around the village of Headcorn in Kent, said he has been given a "new lease of life" with the e-bike.

Mr Bailey had been considering retiring from his 2.5 mile route, but with a new e-bike from Raleigh and Evans Cycles, he says he will keep going.

I'm truly thrilled with my new bike. After celebrating my 80th birthday I was seriously considering whether it was time to now 'hang up my boots' and retire from the paper round. Knowing I can now continue doing what I love, with a little help from modern technology, is fantastic, especially on a Raleigh, a brand I've always admired growing up. I might even still be doing this when I'm 90. George Bailey, Paperboy

Mr Bailey picked up the bike from his local Evans Cycles store in Maidstone Credit: Raleigh/Evans Cycles/PA

Michelle Jakeway, from Raleigh said "When we heard George's story, we felt compelled to give him a little boost."

Previously the trip was taking Mr Bailey around an hour a day and saw him getting up around 6am.

Mr Bailey with his new bike Credit: Raleigh/Evans Cycles/PA

