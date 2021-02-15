Tonnes of sand pumped to widen beach at Southbourne

Work has begun on a seven million pound project to replenish the beach at Bournemouth.

Thousands of tonnes of sand are being pumped ashore to widen the beach at Southbourne.

The work is part of a seventeen year project to protect the area from coastal erosion.

Credit: Burl Solomans

Pumping sand onto the beach to make it wider at Bournemouth has been going on since the 1970s. It happens about every ten years.

Before this was done, most of the beach between Southbourne and Poole was much lower and narrower.

The wider and higher beach protects the ecologically vulnerable cliffs and provides a better facility for visitors.