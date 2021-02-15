World-renowned Henley Royal Regatta postponed until August

The Henley Royal Regatta has been postponed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have announced.

The world-renowned rowing event was due to take place on 29 June to 4 July in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

The committee decided against an outright cancellation of the event at this stage.

Last year, the event was cancelled during to the pandemic, the first time in it's 181-year history apart from during times of war.

Despite the positive news about vaccine rollout in the UK, the timing of the easing of current lockdown restrictions and a safe return to the staging of large scale outdoor events, remains highly uncertain. Henley Royal Regatta

Organisers say that even if the event were to go ahead in June with a limited number of spectators, access to the wider site is not under their control, which could present a 'public health risk' to the wider public and emergency services.

Henley Royal Regatta (2019) Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Committee is now looking at two scenarios; a Regatta at Henley from Tuesday 10 August to Sunday 15 August, or, a Regatta at Dorney Lake at dates in August to be decided.

A spokesperson said: "Our hope is to provide an opportunity for our competitors finally to race, after months of distance from the sport that successive lockdowns have necessarily enforced."