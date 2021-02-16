Video report by ITV Meridian's Chlöe Oliver

A haulage company boss has told ITV News Meridian it's only a matter of time before a driver is killed after a spate of brick throwing.

Meachers Global Logistics which is based in Southampton has released dash-cam footage of stones and bricks being thrown at its vehicles.

The latest incidents happened on the 1st and 2nd February on the M271 south towards the Redbridge roundabout in the city.

Bob Terris owns Meachers Global Logistics in Southampton and has been working for the company for 59 years. He says it is a disaster waiting to happen.

The council have since worked to repair the fencing along the footpath to prevent people from accessing the area over the busy M271 roundabout approach.