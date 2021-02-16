Marwell Zoo break-in: Three men arrested on suspicion of burglary

Three men from Gosport have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, in connection with a reported break-in at Marwell Zoo near Winchester.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of Aiding and Abetting.

It's thought damage was caused to the premises during the raid, with objects allegedly thrown at the animals.

Multiple police units, including dogs and a helicopter responded to the reports.

Police took this image at Marwell Zoo using a night vision camera Credit: Fareham Police

A spokesperson for the zoo has said all of the animals are safe, and have expert teams caring for them.

In a statement, Marwell Zoo said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident and is helping police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information relating to the reported break-in are being asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 and quote reference 44210057948.