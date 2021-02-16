New puppy owners advised to train pets over dog attack fears

The number of puppy sales and dog rescues taking place has soared over the past few months. However, there are warnings that many dog owners are not training their animals properly, leading to more incidents of dogs attacking other dogs - in some cases killing them.

The insurance company Direct Line says that since 2019 more than 7,000 claims have been made for dogs suffering from bites from other dogs, an equivalent of 11 such attacks every day.

Magic, the dog

Carol Roger's dog, Magic, was attacked and killed after being set upon by two dogs. The dog owner says that the horror of that day has left her with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

This thing just hurtled itself at me and grabbed hold of ‘Magic’ and shook her like a rag doll really.

I feel quite frightened and anxious. I sometimes have flashbacks and recently I was walking the dog and a dog barked near me and I just froze and cried. It’s quite disabling. Carol Rogers, Dog owner

The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) says that not enough owners are aware of the early signs that their dog is getting distressed or feeling uncomfortable. The PDSA says that owners should do their research before they bring a new dog home.

The big signs we tell people to look out for are lip smacking, licking, yawning, showing the whites of their eyes. Backing away, showing signs things are going a bit too far. The next steps are growling, snarling, moving away. Anna Ewers Clark, PDSA vet

Paula and Andrew Chalmers walking dogs on a beach in Sussex

Professional dog walkers Andrew and Paula Chalmers, from Sussex had to rescue their own puppy from a near miss with 5 aggressive dogs, say it is important that owners educate themselves.

The owners that need the training. The dogs can't help it. The dogs need to know how to behave and a lot of dog owners need to know how to do that. There's no blueprint for dogs to be trained, each dog is different like children. The dog needs to be trained and needs to behave itself. Andrew and Paula Chalmers, Professional dog walkers

If a person is attacked by a dog then the owner can be prosecuted under the dangerous dogs act. However, It's not against the law for one dog to attack another.

According to the Kent-based dog law specialist Trevor Cooper, the detail can be quite specific.

’It’s quite as straight forward as it would seem, for example if the victim dog is an Assistance Dog, then that would fall within the criminal regime under the Dangerous Dogs Act Trevor Cooper, Dog law specialist

After the death of her dog ‘Magic’, Carol Rogers managed to take the owners of the dogs who had attacked her pet to court. But 3 years on, she says they have yet to pay the £600 compensation she was awarded. She found support from a social media group called 'Protect Our Pets'. The organisation, along with other pet owners who have been affected, are campaigning for a change in the law.