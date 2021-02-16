Tuesday night's weather in the ITV Meridian region

The weather in the west of the ITV Meridian area

The weather in the east of the ITV Meridian region

Headline:Largely clear tonight. Often cloudy with rain on Wednesday.This Evening and Tonight:Scattered showers will clear east during the evening, followed by largely clear skies. However it'll become breezy and increasingly cloudy later in the night as another band of rain approaches, reaching western parts just before dawn. Minimum temperature 5 deg C (41 deg F).