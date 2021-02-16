Tuesday's forecast in the Meridian region

The latest forecast for western areas of the Meridian region:

The latest forecast for the east of the Meridian region:

Today:A cloudy and damp start, with patchy rain making slow progress eastwards this morning. Some brighter skies developing in western parts, but a chance of brief, heavy showers here late afternoon. Rather mild. Maximum temperature 10 deg C (50 deg F).Tonight:Any lingering rain should clear the east this evening with showers following close by. Becoming dry and clear by midnight, but cloud will once again build from the west overnight. Minimum temperature 6 deg C (43 deg F).