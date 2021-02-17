Dog theft warning as cases rise 33% in the South East

Dog owners have been warned to be vigilant after a big rise in reports of pets being stolen across the South East.

Cases have increased by 33% in the region since 2018 – to a high of 163 last year – according to data collected by the website Dog Lost.

A private investigator, who specialises in such cases, has told ITV News Meridian the situation is “very, very bad” with many of the criminals “desperate” and “increasingly using violence”.

Colin Butcher, from the Pet Detectives agency, added: “It is only a matter of time before we have a very, very serious incident where somebody’s badly injured, or worse they are killed, trying to prevent the theft of their dog and that is just intolerable.”

Since the first lockdown last March, there’s been a big rise in demand for puppies and pedigree dogs, making stolen pets more valuable to criminals.

163 Dogs reported stolen in the South East in 2020

33% Increase in dog theft reports in the South East since 2018

Islay the border collie: feared stolen on 21 January

It has been almost four weeks since Elizabeth King last saw the family's beloved sheepdog Islay. She disappeared from their farm near Maidstone, Kent, on 21 January. A trawl of CCTV images revealed an unknown truck had pulled into the yard shortly before she vanished.

She is a gorgeous little dog. We’re so worried that someone has taken her thinking they can breed from her but they can’t. She is 10 years old, she is spayed, she’s arthritic and she’s not worth anything to anybody else, only to us. Elizabeth King, dog theft victim

Nellie the Belgian malinois: attempted theft in the street

Two men attempted to snatch Nellie the Belgian malinois from her owner, Toby Currier, near his home in Portsmouth on 28 January.

“Thankfully, as the guy lunged in to grab Nellie’s lead she reacted and started barking at them and lunging towards them, which startled them and they just ran off,” Mr Currier said.

He has stopped walking her at dusk but doesn’t want the experience to affect him too much. “It has definitely knocked my confidence but I wouldn’t let it stop me going out because that means they would win,” he added.

Owners carrying whistles and rape alarms

Alison Standbridge (right) is a trustee at the charity Paws2Rescue.

Alison Standbridge work for a charity which rehomes rescue dogs across the South East. She has started carrying a whistle with her, to attract attention if someone tries to snatch her dogs and one of her friends (pictured) carries a rape alarm.

We’ve got to protect our dogs, we have to do it. [Dog theft] is a dreadful thing, I feel for the old ladies who are walking their little dogs and I think if someone wanted to steal the dog you've probably got no chance. Alison Standbridge, Paws2Rescue

At King’s Park in Bournemouth, some residents have organised patrols to deter would-be dognappers. While in Eastbourne, volunteers have recently joined a national campaign to distribute whistles to worried owners, called 'DogHorn'.

Sammie Kelt, who’s involved in the project, said: “If you have these lanyards and high-viz vests on, to a potential thief who spots you from a distance, they’re going to think ‘they’re attack ready’. It’s a deterrent more than anything.”

Last month, people in Dorset were warned that criminals were impersonating RSPCA officers to try to get access to dogs.

Advice to dog owners: keep an eye on your pet

The National Police Chiefs’ Council recently issued new advice to the public, which included recommending not to leave pets tied up outside shops.

Colin Butcher recommends owners try to “look through the eyes of the thief” and access “what makes them vulnerable.”

His agency has identified four distinct categories of thief, with ‘opportunists’ and ‘specialists’ responsible for the vast majority of crimes.

More than 190,000 people have signed an online petition calling for dog theft to be made a specific criminal offence. In response, the government said: “Current court sentencing guidelines for theft already take into account the emotional distress that theft of a family pet can have on owners, and already recommend higher penalties for such offences.”

In a recent radio interview, the Home Secretary pledged to look at measures to tackle “absolutely shocking" pet thefts. Priti Patel said she was "looking into what kind of measures can be put in place in terms of the criminality".