Hampshire projects receive funds to combat loneliness

More than £500,000 in grants have been awarded to projects across Hampshire that are working hard to combat loneliness and encourage healthy living among older people.

£565,390 in total has been awarded by Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Adult Social Care and Health, Councillor Liz Fairhurst as part of a wider programme of Local Authority grant funding, designed to assist individuals to remain independent within their communities.

This aims to reduce the need for social care.

Loneliness is a big issue, especially at this time when many older people have been staying at home for many weeks or months and are limited in their daily contact with others. We know that loneliness affects mental wellbeing which in turn affects physical wellbeing and that is why I am very pleased to award this funding to a range of organisations that are doing brilliant work. Councillor Liz Fairhurst, Hampshire County Council

The money has been awarded:

£480,000 over 2 years to MHA Communities to help continue their work across the county, providing social and digital activities and services for older people, such as telephone befriending, online activities like dance and exercise classes, and assisted shopping.

£20,000 to Age Concern Hampshire to increase the number of village agents in the county who have an important role helping older residents stay independent.