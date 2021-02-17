Lockdown Lift: "Nanarchist" knitters raise money for charity

Full report from ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

Today (17th February) is National Kindness Day, and a group of knitters in Sussex have decided to mark it by fundraising for a very special charity.

The "Nanarchists" are using their knitting skills to produce knitwear which will be sold to help Sussex charity, Active Arts .

Active Arts helps adults with learning disabilities get involved in music-making, but the future funding of the charity is uncertain.

The band used to go by the name 'Black Futures' Credit: ITV News Meridian

It's a huge concern to professional artists like the band Never Not Nothing who help teach the students.

Band member Paul Frazer says "Active Arts is really incredible at giving people with learning difficulties to express themselves and get to know themselves".

The knitted logos will be used by the band to promote the charity and will be eventually auctioned off Credit: ITV News Meridian

The band have teamed up with the self-styled 'yarn bombers', who previously produced scrubs for the NHS, are now making different versions of Never Not Nothing's distinctive icon.

Jane Grimshaw, Nanarchist knitter

Before the pandemic, Active Arts worked towards a performance in public each summer. Whether that's possible this year remains to be seen.

But the project's supporters are working their fingers to the bone to keep the charity on track for as long as it takes to secure its future.