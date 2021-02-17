Sewage released into bay popular with surfers

Sewage has been released into Joss Bay in Broadstairs after a fault with a waste water pumping station.

It was released at around 9.50am on the 16th of February. Southern Water says a fault at the Broadstairs Wastewater Pumping Station meant releasing the waste was the only option to prevent internal flooding to local properties.

A clean up is now underway and Southern Water says it's assessing whether neighbouring beaches have been affected by the pollution.

Sewage is cleared from Joss Bay Credit: ITV NEWS

The council has advised beach users at Joss Bay, Kingsgate Bay, Botany Bay, Stone Bay, and Walpole Bay to not enter the water below the high tide mark. Temporary signs are on display at the affected beaches.

We will provide an update as soon as we can. A beach walk and clean up is under way. No pollution is acceptable to us or our customers. We are working with the Environment Agency and Local Authority to assess the negative impact on the environment. Southern Water

Joss Bay has been affected by sewage releases before in 2012 and 2014. The sandy 200 metre long bay is known as the best surfing beach in Thanet.

Southern Water is working with the Environment Agency to assess the impact to the environment Credit: ITV NEWS

