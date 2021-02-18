Asymptomatic key workers in Wokingham get rapid Covid tests
Full report from ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor
Key workers who regularly leave their homes to travel to and from work will now be able to get a rapid Coronavirus test; even if they don't show any symptoms.
Three sites are being set up, with testing available at the council offices in the town centre, at Thames Valley Park, with a third location due to be announced next week.
Similar to home pregnancy kits, the lateral flow tests detect proteins that are present when a person has COVID-19 and they offer a result in around 30 minutes.
Out of 3,000 tests that have been carried out in Wokingham only 2 have came back positive.
The tests have came under some criticism due to their inability to detect low viral loads. But experts say its limitations are a trade off with the quick turnaround.
Wokingham Borough Council is is urging more people to come forward to get tested to help reduce the spread of the virus.