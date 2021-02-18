Dorset Sailor Pip Hare returns to Poole after after completing the Vendee Globe

Watch the moment Pip Hare arrived back in Poole

Dorset sailor Pip Hare arrived home in Poole this afternoon after racing solo around the world non-stop.

The 47-year-old fulfilled a life long dream to compete in the Vendee Globe. She was the first Brit to cross the line and only the 8th woman in history to complete the course.

She had to do major repairs to her boat and feared the damage might end her race, but after 3 months, she's home.