A large lorry fire on the A404 at Maidenhead has closed the road in both directions.

The vehicle was transporting ceramic deer and other ornaments.

The main road was closed between Thicket Roundabout and the Bisham Roundabout when firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The northbound carriageway is fully open after crews extinguished the flames

Part of the road has now re-opened and diversion routes are in place.

The southbound carriageway will remain closed for most of the day for resurfacing.