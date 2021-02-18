MP Tracey Crouch off to 'max out on life' following breast cancer treatment

Tracey Crouch spoke to Fred Dinenage following her last radiotherapy session

The MP for Chatham and Aylesford, Tracey Crouch, says she's "off now to max out on life" after completing her last radiotherapy session for her treatment of breast cancer.

Tracey was 44 when she was diagnosed in June 2020. She has said a "massive thank you" to the team of doctors and nurses at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust who have helped her through.

In a message on Twitter, she said an early diagnosis meant a better outcome.

She added that there has been "highs and lows" during her "gruelling treatment" but people have been there to help her through which she's "incredibly grateful" for.

Her message to everyone is that they should "check themselves" regularly and go to the GP if there is "anything they're worried about".

She said: "I don't necessarily want to be an MP defined by my cancer, but I also recognise that I do have an important platform that I can raise awareness."

Tracey Crouch in the House of Commons before her treatment for breast cancer

It certainly wasn't something I expected. I was young, fit and healthy. It's the type of condition you don't ever think will happen to you, but I've been wonderfully supported throughout my journey both by the team of people at Maidstone Hospital and my family and friends. Tracey Crouch MP, Chatham and Aylesford, Con

When asked about her future, Tracey said she plans to looks at the priorities in her life. She said she "loves her job" but wants to prioritise her family and "have a better balance in life going forward".

She added: "One thing that cancer has taught me is that we take a lot of what we do in this life for granted, and I really want to make sure that I really seize every opportunity and live life to the max."