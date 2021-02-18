Oxford University students give music lessons to primary school children

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester

Oxford University students are sharing the joy of music with young schoolchildren.

It is a collaboration between the Faculty of Music at the world's top ranking university and St Frideswide Primary School in the city.

St Frideswide Primary school online music lesson

The Third Year students are teaching Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils as part of a degree module on Music Education.

They are supported and mentored by teachers as they deliver the lessons online.

University students give music lessons