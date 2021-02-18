Oxford University students give music lessons to primary school children
Video report by ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester
Oxford University students are sharing the joy of music with young schoolchildren.
It is a collaboration between the Faculty of Music at the world's top ranking university and St Frideswide Primary School in the city.
The Third Year students are teaching Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils as part of a degree module on Music Education.
They are supported and mentored by teachers as they deliver the lessons online.
This is a fantastic programme, which makes valuable links between the University and local children. I am so glad that we're able to offer this music specialism provision to our children, at a time when their mental health and wellbeing is a big priority.