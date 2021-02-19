Scientists from the south celebrate as Mars rover lands

Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Chloe Oliver

Experts at the UK Space Station at Swindon have been celebrating the part they played in helping to develop the technology that made NASA's mission possible.

Over the next decade, geologists at Southampton University will look at sand and rock samples from the red planet to help research possibilities of alien life

Tonight's new photo streamed from the rover

After years of planning, and 7 months in orbit, it took just 7 nail biting minutes for the robot to descend on Mars.

Last July, the NASA rover, called perseverance, took off from Florida on its 300 million mile exploration.

Mars rover Perseverance is the second rover currently on the red planet

That finally ended on Thursday night at 9pm UK time, when it landed on the surface of Mars.

Becky Smethurst is an astrophysicist at Oxford University

Geologists at the University of Southampton have been eagerly following its journey and say this is only the beginning.

This weekend, images will be beamed back to earth to help uncover one of the world's greatest unknowns; what life is really like on mars.