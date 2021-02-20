Animal Rescue. How Kent firefighters are helping our four-legged friends

We dial 999 for help with all sorts of emergencies, but some are more obvious than others. Last year firefighters in Kent were called out to more than a hundred and fifty animals in need of rescuing. So the specialist team, based at Faverhsam Fire station, sprang into action.

Kent Fire saved this horse twice Credit: Kent Fire & Rescue

The team mainly deal with anything that's larger than a sheep. With cows and horses most common. Usually this is when an animal is either down for a medical reason or they are stuck, because they have gone somewhere where they can't get out. Leigh Miles had her elderly horse rescued twice

Our reporter Tony Green was given access to see the work of the specialist unit: