Brighton Exhibition celebrates LGBT+ History Month

To mark LGBT History Month, a new exhibition has opened in Brighton.

'Queering spaces' highlights significant moments and spaces for the LGBTQ community. The stories are told through film, installation and photography.

Presented by the city’s Socially Engaged Art Salon (SEAS), the exhibition is on display at The Ledward Centre - which is soon to become an LGBTQ+ hub in the city.

Throughout history, LGBTQ+ people have transformed places that were not created for us into spaces where we can be who we are. Often, it’s been those most marginalised – the queers, the outcasts – who have led the way. This exhibition is dedicated to them. Gil Mualem-Doron, Curator

The SEAS Queering Spaces exhibition is on display until 15th March 2021. It can be viewed at a distance through the windows at The Ledward Centre on Jubilee Street in Brighton, or online at SEASBrighton.org