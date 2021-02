Tonight

Becoming more generally cloudy and damp for many during the evening, as cloud and rain make erratic progress eastwards, although the far east should remain dry. Staying mild and frost-free. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Sunday

Probably rather cloudy and damp in the west, with patchy rain here stalling and perhaps returning westwards later. Brightest in the east throughout, and again generally very mild. Light winds. Maximum temperature 14 °C.