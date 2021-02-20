Reading stabbing victim was "a precious soul"

The family of a man stabbed to death in Reading say he was "charismatic with a heart of gold".

Yannick Cupido, who was 24, was killed in an incident in Managua close in Caversham on Sunday.

28 year-old O'Neal Joseph has been charged with his murder.

Yannick, who was born in Cape Town, joined his family in Britain two and a half years ago. They say "they will hold onto the beautiful memories of him."

He was such an introverted boy that loved being around his family. He was my rock, he was steadfast, serene and I trusted him with my whole heart. Family statement

Yannick Cupido