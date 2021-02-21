County Lines drug dealer jailed after high-speed pursuit through Aylesbury

WATCH: Officers pursued the suspect for several miles before the car came to a halt with mechanical failure.

A drugs dealer has been sentenced to eight years in prison following a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Aylesbury

Daniel Anderson, aged 35 of no fixed abode, was found guilty of drug offences, dangerous driving and possessing a stun gun.

Daniel Anderson is starting an eight year sentence Credit: Thames Valley Police

The court heard he had driven to Buckinghamshire from Birmingham in May last year, intending to sell heroin and cocaine.

Officers attempted to stop him in his vehicle, but he drove off at speed, colliding with a parked car.

During the high speed pursuit, a quantity of class A drugs were thrown from the vehicle. Eventually Anderson was stopped and arrested, after the car he was driving developed a mechanical fault.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andy Hipwell based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Anderson is now a convicted drug dealer.

“County line drug dealing is real, and it remains a priority of Thames Valley Police to do all we can to bring those involved to justice.

“This type of offending exploits children and vulnerable people and often violence and intimidation are used against the most vulnerable in our communities.

“We will not tolerate those who attempt to exploit our communities, and aim to bring drugs into them.

“Anderson showed a complete disregard for others on the roads and around him in his desperation to avoid the police and the justice he has now had to face.

“Let this be a warning to anyone who thinks they can come to our town and sell drugs.

“We will find you, we will arrest you, and you will face a prison sentence, just like Anderson.”