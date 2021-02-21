Fully charged : First London to Brighton electric rally set for July

WATCH: Andy Dickenson's report on the inaugural London to Brighton electric rally. He spoke electric vehicle enthusiast, the actor and presenter Robert Llewellyn, and event director Tom Druitt.

The first ever London to Brighton Electric rally is set to take place in July.

Starting on the banks of the River Thames and finishing on Brighton Beach, the event is open to participants with electric vehicles of all types, shapes and sizes, with prizes for the quickest time and lowest energy consumption in all classes.

Actor Robert Llewellyn, who played Kryten in the Red Dwarf series and used to front the TV programme Scrapheap Challenge, is one of those behind the event.

Actor and presenter Robert Llewellyn is backing the event

He told ITV Meridian; "It's a way of showing people how far this technology has come in the last few years. Ninety percent of new electric cars would be able to do London to Brighton and back on a single charge without any trouble at all."

Around 60 vehicles are expected to enter/participate in this inaugural event. They will be coming from manufacturers, institutions, individual motoring pioneers and private owners.

Many of the vehicles are classic cars which have been converted to electric.

For more details please visit the event website.