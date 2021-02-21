Next phase of Madeira Drive works to start in Brighton

The next phase of work to make Brighton's Madeira Drive safer for cyclists and pedestrians will begin on Monday 22nd February.

Following further consultation with key stakeholders, including local businesses and disability groups, work will begin to:

• Create a protected two-way cycle lane on the south side of the carriageway

• Remove the cycle lane on the pavement, creating additional space for pedestrians

• Introduce crossing points at key points between the Palace Pier and Dukes Mound

• Increase the number of Blue Badge bays from 14 to 27

• Change the orientation of Pay & Display Parking Bays for easier use

Madeira Drive is a huge part of the city’s history so I’m delighted it’s being transformed into a space that everyone can enjoy. “It’s important that cyclists and pedestrians can travel along the road safely while those who still need to use a car can continue to do so. I’m especially pleased that we’ve been able to increase the number of Blue Badge bays. Amy Heley, chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee

However, members of The Save Madeira Drive Campaign group say they weren't included in the consultation. They fear the changes will jeopardise the future of motoring events, which have historically taken place along the iconic road.

The changes are being made through an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order. This means we will have the flexibility to develop the scheme further if required.

Brighton and Hove City council says Madeira Drive will continue to be available for organised events.