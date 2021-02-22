The family of a 26-year-old man, who was stabbed in the street in Reading, say he was a "beautiful soul" with a "cheeky, contagious smile".

Raheem Hanif died from his injuries in Dulnan Close in Tilehurst on February 6 2021.

A 23-year-old man from Reading and two teenagers have been charged with his murder.

Police were called to Dulnan close on February 6 Credit: ITV News Meridian

Raheem's mother and father paid tribute to him: "Our hearts are aching every minute of the day knowing that Raheem, our beautiful boy, will not return home. Our son had a cheeky, contagious smile and laughter, and with his beautiful soul, he would light up every room.

"He always took care of everyone’s needs without questions, with kindness and dedication. He would always put his loved ones first, we are truly proud of him. A big void has been left in our hearts and our homes. Our son was a pillar of our community who was always respectful and polite towards others. He was growing into a true and respectful gentleman.

"One of our last memories was sitting together, talking about the significance of prostration in Islam. A truly amazing and lasting memory."

Officers were given more powers to stop and search people in the area following the incident Credit: ITV News Meridian

Raheem's cousins and sister said: "Our beautiful brother and cousin was honest and faithful. He was the life and soul of the family. We remember his smile that would bring such a sense of tranquillity.

"He was one in a million, striving to be the best Muslim he could be. He has returned to our creator and we sincerely hope that no pain or hardship touches him. We pray for strength and justice."