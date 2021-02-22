Man charged with attempted murder and rape in Bournemouth

A man is due in court today (22 February) on multiple charges after two women and a teenage girl were attacked in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police officers were called just after 8pm on Thursday (18 February) to reports a woman aged in her 40s had sustained multiple stab wounds at an address in Maxwell Road.

Maxwell Road in Bournemouth Credit: ITV News Meridian

She was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries that are not life-threatening. A teenage girl was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to her neck.At 11.59pm on the same day, a woman in her 30s had been found with a stab wound to her neck on Vale Road.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries where her condition is described as stable.

Police car and police tape

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of either Maxwell Road or Vale Road at the relevant times and saw what happened, or was driving in the vicinity and captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage, to please get in touch.”

A 37-year-old man from Bournemouth has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of false imprisonment, committing grievous bodily harm with intent, rape and sexual assault by penetration.

He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 February 2021.

Specially-trained officers are supporting the victims.

Chief Inspector Alan Setchell, of Bournemouth Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Local officers will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming days and can be approached by any member of the public who has any concerns following these incidents.”