Lockdown Lift: The opera going virtual

A group of opera singers in Sussex have moved rehearsals online to continue singing throughout lockdown.

The Barefoot Opera group have been working on an opera called Bloom Britannia, inspired by the lives of ordinary people on the South Coast.

The opera has been in development for 4 years and before the pandemic, the singers got together for regular rehearsals.

Rehearsals have now moved online during lockdown. Credit: Barefoot Opera

The opera is open to everyone, even complete beginners, and the group run online vocal workshops.

The singers are still working towards a performance in the autumn, which they hope to be able to deliver in public, pandemic permitting.