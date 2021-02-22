Man convicted of murdering Kayleigh Dunning

A 49-year-old man has been convicted of murdering Kayleigh Dunning in Portsmouth in December 2019.

Mark Brandford was found guilty of murdering his 32-year old girlfriend at his flat in Portsmouth.

32 year old Kayleigh Dunning was found with serious injuries to her head and neck at the property in Kingston Crescent.

Mark Branford had denied murder and distributing private intimate videos without consent.

A jury at Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Branford had made a sham 999 call playing the 'grief stricken fiance'.

Sentencing will take place on Friday.

Kayleigh Dunning was murdered by ‘jealous’ Mark Brandford Credit: Hampshire Constabulary/PA

Following her death, Kayleigh's family released the following tribute:

“Our precious daughter Kayleigh Louise Dunning – taken so suddenly. It has ripped our whole world apart. You never expect to bury your own child. Her brother has lost his best friend. She was so kind and thoughtful.

"As long as her mum, dad and brother were fine she was happy. The hardest thing is not being able to hear her voice and laughter, and not to cuddle her. Our life will never be the same.

"We are devastated and only people who have lost a child would understand how we feel. There are not enough words to explain how we feel.

Rest in peace baby girl. You are always in our hearts and thoughts. We miss you so much.”