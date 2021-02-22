Mass vaccination centre opens at Madejski Stadium

Reading's Madejski stadium has opened as the latest NHS vaccination centre, offering jabs to those 65 and over and other eligible groups.

The centre will have capacity to deliver thousands of Covid vaccines each week, working through the prioritisation lists.

The site is being run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust as lead provider for large scale vaccination centres across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West.

The Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group and the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been working with Oxford Health over the last few weeks to prepare the stadium for vaccinations.

I am delighted that our NHS Trust has been able to open a third vaccination centre (in addition to the Kassam Stadium in Oxford and Bucks New University in Aylesbury). This has been a genuine team effort, working with our local authority and health colleagues to set up an amazing site with the potential to deliver thousands of vaccines a week. Tehmeena Ajmal, Covid Operations Director for Oxford Health

People aged 65–69 can book appointments at the stadium using the NHS national booking service either by ringing 119 or visiting the website once they receive their invitation letter.

The team are reminding people to not turn up at the site without an appointment, and not to turn up early for their appointment so as to avoid creating queues.

Marshals will direct people the short walk from the car park to the centre and will also assist those with disabilities. There will also be trained professionals to support people with mental health problems and to help those who speak other languages.

