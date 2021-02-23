Carers call to be elevated in Covid-19 vaccine queue

Millions of people have become full-time carers for a disabled family member, during the pandemic. Normally they would receive outside help, but that help has often not been able to come, due to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

It's left many unable to take a break from their caring duties, with one charity now calling for live-in carers to be elevated in the vaccine queue. The disabled charity Revitalise says normally people would receive help in the form of medical care visits, but this has all but disappeared due to the risk of infection.

Kevin O'Donnell is his wife Annette's husband and carer. They live in the village of Crondall, near Farnham. She has multiple sclerosis, and has been vaccinated against Covid-19, but he has not yet received the jab. He says he fears for her welfare if the worst should happen to him. Meanwhile Annette is shielding as best she can indoors.

Andy Simons from the Revitalise charity, which provides respite holidays, explains the situation that live-in family carers have had to face for a year now, during the pandemic.